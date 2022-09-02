Analyzing Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) and Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Grosvenor Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $5.95 billion 5.26 $1.84 billion ($3.11) -17.63 Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 2.75 $21.48 million $0.53 14.70

Profitability

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Grosvenor Capital Management. Apollo Global Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grosvenor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Grosvenor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management -44.62% 42.48% 11.50% Grosvenor Capital Management 5.91% -186.25% 23.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollo Global Management and Grosvenor Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 1 1 7 0 2.67 Grosvenor Capital Management 0 1 2 0 2.67

Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus price target of $77.72, indicating a potential upside of 41.75%. Grosvenor Capital Management has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.21%. Given Apollo Global Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Grosvenor Capital Management.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grosvenor Capital Management has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Apollo Global Management pays out -51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grosvenor Capital Management pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Grosvenor Capital Management on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across Africa, North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $750 million to $2500 million. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe. Alpha japan holdings co ltd operated as current subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

