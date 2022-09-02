Analyzing Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Entrée Resources and MAG Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 47.89%. MAG Silver has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.19%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

41.9% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -98.62% MAG Silver N/A 4.61% 4.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and MAG Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$7.55 million ($0.04) -17.75 MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.18 62.28

Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Entrée Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

