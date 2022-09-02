Analyzing Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -549.38% -47.12% -36.26% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.4% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $313.84 million 15.58 -$1.83 billion ($1.96) -1.40 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ginkgo Bioworks and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 6 0 2.63 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus price target of $7.81, indicating a potential upside of 184.98%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Volatility & Risk

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 and QGC606 drug for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

