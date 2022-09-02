Anime Token (ANI) Price Reaches $0.0008

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anime Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Anime Token has a total market cap of $47,693.78 and approximately $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Anime Token
Anime Token (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Anime Token Coin Trading
