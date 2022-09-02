Anime Token Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Anime Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Anime Token has a market capitalization of $47,693.78 and approximately $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC.
- PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000863 BTC.
- Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000082 BTC.
About Anime Token
Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Buying and Selling Anime Token
Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.