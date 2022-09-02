ANIVERSE Price Reaches $0.23 (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, ANIVERSE has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANIVERSE has a total market cap of $67.08 million and $14.83 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00029074 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00041949 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00083900 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ANIVERSE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

