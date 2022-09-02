Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Cap of $328.47 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $328.47 million and $22.63 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131598 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034366 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086482 BTC.
About Ankr
Ankr is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr.
Ankr Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.
