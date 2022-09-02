Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

