ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,151,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 13,224,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,500.5 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $21.00.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
