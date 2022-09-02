APIX 1-Day Volume Tops $10,564.00 (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. APIX has a total market capitalization of $391,591.23 and $10,564.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

