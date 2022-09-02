Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 2.4 %
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.