Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

