Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPEF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Appen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Appen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Appen Stock Performance

APPEF opened at $2.79 on Friday. Appen has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

