Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Appian has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Appian will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Appian by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.