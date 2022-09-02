Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $117,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 792.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 98,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,414,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,424,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,563,000 after acquiring an additional 477,576 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

