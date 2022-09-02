Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $77,062,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

