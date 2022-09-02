April Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. April has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $40,893.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One April coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, April has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.
April Profile
April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle.
Buying and Selling April
Receive News & Updates for April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for April and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.