Apron Price Tops $0.0031 (APN)

Apron (APN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Apron has a total market capitalization of $291,258.09 and approximately $332,047.00 worth of Apron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apron has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Apron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apron alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00029327 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00084030 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00041006 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Apron Coin Profile

Apron (CRYPTO:APN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. The official website for Apron is apron.network. Apron’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Buying and Selling Apron

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.