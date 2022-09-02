Arbidex (ABX) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Arbidex (ABX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Arbidex has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a total market cap of $12,051.89 and approximately $365.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,262.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085099 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo.

Arbidex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

