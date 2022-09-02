ARCS (ARX) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ARCS (ARX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ARCS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARCS has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. ARCS has a total market capitalization of $631,300.35 and $222,589.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,013.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00131724 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00034709 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085995 BTC.
ARCS Coin Profile
ARCS (CRYPTO:ARX) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.
ARCS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ARCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARCS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.