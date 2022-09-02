ARCS (ARX) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ARCS (ARX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ARCS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARCS has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. ARCS has a total market capitalization of $631,300.35 and $222,589.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARCS Coin Profile

ARCS (CRYPTO:ARX) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.

ARCS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

