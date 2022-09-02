Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $47.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.13.
RCUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences
In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 212,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance
RCUS stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $49.10.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
