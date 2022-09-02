Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $47.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.13.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 212,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $3,814,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 269.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 132.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

RCUS stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Stories

