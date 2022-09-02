Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $9.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.92.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,338,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,052 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

