Ardor (ARDR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $103.44 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00094414 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020845 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001504 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00261013 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022605 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002697 BTC.
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
