Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.30 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

