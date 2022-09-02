Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,850,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 19,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,304,000 after acquiring an additional 78,646 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ares Capital by 12.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,389,000 after purchasing an additional 387,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

