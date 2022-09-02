Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $73.12 on Friday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 75,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,675,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,482,060.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 75,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,675,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,482,060.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ares Management by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.