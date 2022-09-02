Ark (ARK) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $57.01 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,413,905 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

