Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.