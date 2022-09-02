Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Down 8.0% in August

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 961,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AHH opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

