Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Down 8.0% in August

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 961,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:AHH opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.80.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
