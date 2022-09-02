Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 984.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.5 %

ARW opened at $103.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.