Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Down 9.9% in August

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 422,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. Arteris has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Insider Activity at Arteris

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 78.89% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $180,828.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,085.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arteris news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $33,189.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,089.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $180,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,085.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,824 shares of company stock worth $265,667. 48.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,067,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 67,223 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 835,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 778,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,428 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,052 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 543,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares during the period. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

