Artex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,120.00 (ARTEX)

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Artex has a market capitalization of $172,927.36 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Artex has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Artex coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004852 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sphynx Token (SPHYNX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Star (SAFESTAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Energy (ENERGYX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lucky Lion (LUCKY) traded down 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KRYZA Network (KRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eggplant Finance (EGGP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Artex Profile

Artex (ARTEX) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Artex’s official website is artex.app.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using US dollars.

