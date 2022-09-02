Arweave Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $9.88 or 0.00049677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $329.98 million and $13.87 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000213 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

