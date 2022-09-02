AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Hits Market Cap of $9.77 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00022670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $5.10 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,920.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00155652 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00131463 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034385 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
ASR is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
