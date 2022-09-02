Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.40. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 18,683 shares.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies.

