Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,260.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,260.17 ($63.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,136 ($49.98) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Price Performance

AHT stock opened at GBX 4,192 ($50.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,139.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,329.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,751.90.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.