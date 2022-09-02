Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.21

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.21 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,165,730 shares changing hands.

Asiamet Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.82. The firm has a market cap of £20.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

