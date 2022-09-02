Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Tops $0.0229 on Exchanges

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $27.06 million and $232,876.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,324.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084992 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,829,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

