Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) Trading Up 7.6% This Week

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00010451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $292,186.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.01312232 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00827669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015627 BTC.
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Profile
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.
Buying and Selling Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token
