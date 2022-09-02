Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 25.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,152,000 after acquiring an additional 346,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after buying an additional 102,685 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,166,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,121,000 after buying an additional 172,606 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,486,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $235.43 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

