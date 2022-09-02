Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Cap Tops $3.43 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $3.43 million and $7,550.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00029259 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004797 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00086358 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00040399 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a N/A coin that uses the ERC20 + BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.Telegram | Facebook | YouTube”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

