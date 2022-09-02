Auctus Trading 0% Higher This Week (AUC)

Auctus (AUC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Auctus has a market capitalization of $123,608.85 and approximately $70.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.84 or 1.00266086 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00157853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035201 BTC.

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

