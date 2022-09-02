Augur (REP) Price Tops $7.65 on Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Augur coin can now be purchased for $7.65 or 0.00038352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,954.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004405 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005123 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131594 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034618 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086176 BTC.
About Augur
Augur (REP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.