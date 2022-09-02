Auto Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $284.30 or 0.01424160 BTC on major exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $15.07 million and $1.40 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

