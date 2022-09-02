Avalanche Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.56 billion and approximately $310.06 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $18.87 or 0.00094649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00259903 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00022558 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 294,468,583 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

