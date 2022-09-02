Avalaunch Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Avalaunch has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $592,459.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalaunch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalaunch has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.
Avalaunch Profile
Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.
Avalaunch Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Avalaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.