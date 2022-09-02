Aventus (AVT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $148,123.00

Aventus (AVT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Aventus has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00007384 BTC on exchanges. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $148,123.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131526 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034610 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00086225 BTC.
Aventus Coin Profile
AVT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io.
Aventus Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.