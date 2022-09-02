Aventus (AVT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $148,123.00

Aventus (AVT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Aventus has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00007384 BTC on exchanges. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $148,123.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00086225 BTC.

Aventus Coin Profile

AVT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io.

Aventus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.