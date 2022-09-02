Aventus (AVT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105,295.00

Aventus (AVT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Aventus has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $105,295.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00007542 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133654 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00034462 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085024 BTC.
Aventus Coin Profile
Aventus is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.
