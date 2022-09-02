Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVNW. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Aviat Networks Trading Up 2.6 %

AVNW opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,040,166.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 159,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Further Reading

