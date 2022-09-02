Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Increased to GBX 555 by Analysts at Barclays

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Investec upgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $807.14.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2319 per share. This represents a yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

