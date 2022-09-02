AXEL Market Cap Hits $47.49 Million (AXEL)

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXEL has a market capitalization of $47.49 million and $39,837.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AXEL has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00086851 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000226 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL (AXEL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited. AXEL’s official website is axel.network. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

